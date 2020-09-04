Obituary for Shirley A. Bright

In Loving Memory of Shirley Ann (Morris) Bright who passed away on August 29, 2020, at the age of 86, from complications of Dementia at Oak Terrace Senior Housing in Jordan.
Shirley was born December 26, 1933 to Harold and Siama “Betty” (Asunto) Morris in St. Paul. Shirley graduated from White Bear Lake High School in 1952. Shirley later married Daryl Bright on June 12, 1954 at St. Mary’s of the Lake Catholic Church in White Bear Lake. They were later blessed with four children who were raised in White Bear Lake. Shirley spoke fondly of her time working at the White Bear Lake telephone company as an operator (1952-1954) and later at the Armory Plant in New Brighton (1967-1969). She finished her working career at Appliance Sales & Service in Shakopee from which she retired.
Shirley had a way of brightening a room with her bubbly personality and sweet demeanor. Anyone who had the privilege of knowing her knew of her love for family and friends. She communicated in a way that made everyone feel loved and understood. Shirley looked forward to visits with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren about life, family and history. She had a passion for studying and documenting family history which will be passed on through generations. In the family, she was adored for her heart felt anniversary, birthday and holiday cards that she personalized and signed “xoxo Grandma B.” Shirley’s life here on earth was never about her, but of what she could do for others.
Shirley is preceded in death by her parents, Harold and Siama “Betty” Morris; former husband, Daryl Bright; and nephew, Steve Morris.
Shirley is survived by her brother, Roger Morris and his children Kurt, Brian and Chad; along with numerous relatives; children; Melinda Larson, Mitchell Bright, Mary Lynn (Dave) Jeurissen, Marla (Greg) Harris; grandchildren, David Larson, Cheryl (Chad) Truss, Sarafina (Patrick) Claeys, Ryan (fiancé Myranda Millard) Jeurissen, Samantha (Andrew) Wright, Michelle (fiancé Cody Slark) Jeurissen; great-grandchildren; Ella, Ally, Ava, Matthew, Cora, Trey and Emberly.
We would like to thank her good friends Corrine and Louie for their lifelong friendship. We would also like to thank the employees at Oak Terrace Senior Housing and Allina Hospice for all their care of Mom.
Shirley will be cremated, and a celebration of her life will be held for immediate family at a later date.
Condolences may be sent to either Mary Lynn Jeurissen at 10151 Old Hwy 169 Blvd. Belle Plaine, MN 56011 or Marla Harris at 632 Webster Road Baker, MT 59313.