Obituary for Shirley A. Ekstrom

Shirley Ann (Hoen) Ekstrom, age 77, of Chaska, died on Saturday, March 20, 2021 at her home.
Funeral Service will be held at the Chaska Moravian Church, 115 E. 4th St., Chaska. A time for family and friends is planned for Friday March 26 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. with a private service following with immediate family only at 1:30 p.m. The burial will be at the Moravian Cemetery in Chaska. Memorials are preferred to the Chaska Moravian Women.
A Celebration of Shirley’s life will be planned at a later date. We will be following covid restrictions with masks and social distancing. Service will be live streamed on the CMC Facebook page and on Zoom: link https://fb.me/e/12X4JhEY4
Shirley was born April 27, 1943 in Glencoe, MN, to Herbert and Emma (Harms) Hoen, one of eight children. She was raised in Norwood, MN, and on July 2, 1960 she married Merrill Ekstrom at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Young America. They had three children. Shirley has been a resident of Chaska since 1960 and was a very active member of the Chaska Moravian Church. She served on the Chaska Moravian Women’s Board for many years as service coordinator.
Shirley loved to cook. She planned and cooked many of the church soup luncheons, funeral luncheons, and any other church dinners. She was employed as a cook at the Chaska Bell, the Chancellor House, and the Carver County Jail. Shirley and her mother together would cook the Norwood Fire Departments Christmas Dinner, later taking it on herself. Shirley’s other love was bowling. She was on many leagues throughout her life and at some point was on a league with each one of her kids sharing her love of bowling with them. Most of all though she loved spending time with her kids and grandkids but due to Covid this past year she was robbed of that time with them and most of all robbed of getting to know her Great Grand Daughter Hailey. She also enjoyed collecting angels, playing cards (500), painting ceramic houses, gardening, crossword puzzles, and watching TV later on mostly game shows.
She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, June Hoen and brothers-in-law, Don Jaspers, and Rich Engelmann.
Survivors include her loving husband of 60 years, Merrill; children, Pam (Don) Ostman, Barb (Chuck) Schoenrock, Jeff (Tamara) Ekstrom; grandchildren, Dave (Jordan) Ostman, Josh (PaLee) Ostman, Brad (Jackie) Schoenrock, Sandy Schoenrock (friend, Todd), Cody Ekstrom and Casey Ekstrom; great granddaughter, Hailey Ostman; siblings, Dorothy Jaspers, Herbert Jr. (Diane) Hoen, Robert (Jane) Hoen, Kenneth (Mari) Hoen, Gerald (Judy) Hoen, Roxane Engelmann; and other family and friends. Pall bears will be her grandchildren.
Funeral arrangements are with the
Bertas Funeral Home of Chaska.