Obituary for Shirley A. Foley
Buy Now

Shirley Ann (Kaehler) Foley, of Shakopee, formerly of Morris, MN, passed away peacefully on April 18, 2021.

She is survived by her loving husband of 66 years, Richard "Dick" Foley; daughters, Debbie Foley, Renee (Steve) Horbul; granddaughters, Haley and Alexis Horbul;many siblings, nieces, nephews and many friends.

Please join family for a Celebration of her life, Saturday, July 17, from 1 to 5 p.m. at Shakopee VFW, 1201 3rd Ave. East, Shakopee.

Arrangements with McNearney-Schmidt Funeral and Cremation, Shakopee, 952-445-2755.

Condolences may be shared at

www.mcnearneyfuneralhome.com

Tags

Events