Obituary for Shirley A. Gaarder

Shirley Ann (Grunert) Gaarder, age 84, of Chaska, died on Sunday, January 5, 2020 at her home.
Funeral Service will be held on Monday, January 13, 2020 at 11 a.m. with visitation one our prior to the service all at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 4th and Oak Street, Chaska with Pastor Greg Snow officiating. The honorary casket bearers are all Chaska Ladies Aid Members. The burial will be at St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery, Chaska. Memorials are preferred to St. John's Lutheran School or Lutheran Women's Missionary League (LWML).
Shirley was born on September 27, 1935 in Austin, MN, the younger of two daughters to Wesley and Irene (Stange) Grunert. She was baptized at the hospital in Austin and confirmed at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Montevideo, MN, in 1949. She graduated from Montevideo High School in 1952 and then graduated from St. Cloud State College, St. Cloud, MN, with a teacher’s degree. On August 10, 1957 she married Dennis Gaarder at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Montevideo. She has been a resident of Chaska since 1957 and was a secretary at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Chaska, for many years. She was the current longest member of the St. John’s Lutheran Ladies Aid. She was an avid sports fan, loved to read, fish, the outdoors and snowmobiling. She also enjoyed the time spent at the cottage on Green Lake, MN.
She was preceded in death by her parents and infant son, James.
Survivors include her loving husband, Dennis; sister, Dorothy Lasher of St. Louis Park; nieces, JoEllen Saylor of Edina and Nancy Nissen of Corcoran; other relatives and friends.
Funeral arrangements were with the
Bertas Funeral Home of Chaska.