Obituary for Shirley A. Heinrich

Shirley A. Heinrich, age 74, of Park Rapids, died peacefully on Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at Abbott- Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis.
There was a private family graveside service held, per Shirley’s request.
Shirley was born on February 12, 1946 in St. Paul to Herbert and Marie (Csukker) Peterson, one of 6 children. She was baptized, confirmed and attended the parochial school at Guardian Angels Catholic Church in Chaska. She graduated from Chaska High School in 1964. She loved bonfires, canning and her flower garden. She also loved spending time in Florida and being with her family.
She was preceded in death by her parents and brothers-in-law, Gerald Ebert and David Schabelski.
Survivors include her husband, Randy Young; sons, Bobbyjoe (Tina) Heinrich of Prior Lake, Herb Heinrich of Howard Lake; granddaughters, Krystal Heinrich and Starr Heinrich of Prior Lake; grand granddaughter, River Blue Hayes; siblings, Kenneth (Nancy) Peterson of Chaska, Phyllis (Arlan) Pauly of Chaska, Linda Ebert of Chaska, Mary (Jim) Geis of Shakopee, Jenny Schabelski of Shakopee; many nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.
Funeral arrangements are with the
Bertas Funeral Home of Chaska.