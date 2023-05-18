Obituary for Shirley Daniel

Shirley Daniel, age 81, of Prior Lake, passed away surrounded by her family on May 14, 2023.
A Visitation was held on Thursday, May 18 at Ballard Sunder Funeral home in Prior Lake (4565 Pleasant St.) from 4 to 7 p.m. Her Funeral Service was held on Friday at Prior Lake Baptist Church (5690 Credit River Rd SE) starting at 2 p.m. with one hour of visitation before. Shirley will be laid to rest at Fort Snelling National Cemetery at a later date.
On May 21, 1941, Shirley was born to Edwin and Nancy (Eaves) Adams in Atlanta, GA. She was brought home to the family home in Hapeville, GA. Shirley was the oldest of the family’s three children. The younger siblings made it a game to press their older sisters buttons. For school, Shirley went to Forest Park High School, where she met her future husband Johnny F. Daniel. Shirley was a member of the National Beta Club and graduated in (1959).
On July 28, 1960 Johnny was home on leave from the Navy when he and Shirly were united in marriage. When Johnny went back to finish his military service, Shirley moved into her mothers house in Hapeville. When Johnny returned home, the couple moved to Forest Park where they operated a hobby farm. They had all sorts of animals, a very large garden, and bees to help with pollination and honey production. Their family began to grow with the addition of their three children. When Johnny’s job at Northwest Airlines moved his position from Atlanta to Minneapolis, the family packed up and moved to the frozen tundra of Minnesota.
Shirley had a few jobs doing key punch before settling in her career with GE Fleet Services. She worked mostly in the Title and Licensing department.
The family quickly adapted to the colder climate and made themselves at home. They found some warmth at their new church, Prior Lake Baptist Church. Shirley became heavily involved with the church and volunteered every chance she had. Shirley also got involved with Toastmasters International. She quickly worked her way up the ranks and earned her spot as the District Governor of Minnesota. During her time in the Toastmasters, she went on trips across the country to help with events and conventions. Once Shirley’s kids were having their own children, they quickly became one of the joys of her life. She loved to take the grandkids on trips and vacations. She even took them to see her hometown and relatives that lived back in Georgia.
Shirley was the sweetest, most loving person in the world and will be missed greatly by her loving family and friends. She is survived by her children, Johnny W. Daniel, Dana (Douglas) Lentz, and Christopher Daniel; grandchildren, Charisse, Corey, Shannon (Jesse) Elizabeth Ashley (Harlan), Logan, Jacob (Miranda), Ana, DJ and Wilson; great grandchildren, Gabrielle, Mikayla, Aiden, Katelyn, Serenity, Lilla, and Cecily; siblings, Darlene Brown and Earlie Adams; and many other relatives and friends.
Shirley is preceded in death by her husband, Johnny F. Daniel; and parents Edwin and Nancy Adams.
