Obituary for Shirley Ernst

Shirley Ernst, 86 of Belle Plaine died on February 2, 2023, at her home.
Memorial service will be 11 a.m. on Monday, March 13 at Trinity Ev. Lutheran Church in Belle Plaine. Rev. Martin Bentz will officiate. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service at church. Lunch will follow the service followed by interment in Oakwood Cemetery in Belle Plaine.
Shirley was born in McLeod County on September 11, 1936, to George and Mary (Meyer) Busta. She was united in marriage with Arvin Ernst on February 11, 1956. Three children blessed their union, Mary, Paul and David. Shirley worked for General Mills as well as Trinity Lutheran, The Lutheran Home and Southern Metro Medical Clinics.
Shirley and Arvin enjoyed fishing, camping and for 14 years they spent the winter months in Arizona. Shirley enjoyed sewing and crafting, reading and baking. She was a member of the T.E.L., Trinity Ladies Aid, the Altar Club and Trinity Knotters.
Shirley is survived by sons, Paul (Vicki) of Lago Vista, TX, and David (Sharon) Ernst of Shakopee; granddaughter, Jennifer (Aaron) Pearson; grandsons, Joshua, Chad, Tony (Cruz), and Pastor Patrick (Kate) Ernst. Also survived by brother, Mel (Karen) Busta and by sister-in-law, Shirley Reinke; great-grandsons, Trenton Ernst, August Ernst and Xander Pearson.
She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Mary Busta; daughter, Mary; husband Arvin; parents-in- law, Elmer and Elsie Ernst; sister, Betty McCurdy; brother Don Busta; brother-in-law Eldon Reinke; grandson, Jason Ernst.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Trinity Lutheran church in Belle Plaine, or cancer research.