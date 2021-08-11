Obituary for Shirley Lockwood

Shirley (Myskevitz) Lockwood, age 75, of East Bethel died August 8, 2021.
Preceded in death by parents, Thomas and Hildagarde; sister, Lucille; husband, William and many other beloved relatives.
Survived by two children, Rick (Kimberly) Lockwood, and Vicki Lockwood; three siblings, Marlene Paal, Joan (Richard) Coutts, and Mary Lou (Gary) Frey; three grandchildren, Brady, Elizabeth and Henry; many other relatives and friends.
Mass of Christian Burial 11 a.m. Wednesday, August 18 at St. Patrick Catholic Church of Oak Grove, 19921 Nightingale St. NW, with a time for visiting one hour prior at church.
