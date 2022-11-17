Obituary for Shirley M. Bjork

Shirley M. Bjork, age 90, of Shakopee, passed away peacefully at home with her family by her side, on Saturday, November 12, 2022.
Shirley was born January 18, 1932, in Grand Forks, ND, the daughter of Elmer and Mary (Mullan) Nelson.
Shirley spent the first 50 years of her life in Emerado, ND. She grew up on a farm with her parents, sister and two brothers. She was the star basketball player in high school and the valedictorian of her class. Emerado is where she raised her four children. Her love for sewing began at an early age as she participated in 4-H. Many have been blessed by her projects or 1 of her 250+ quilts. After being a farmers wife, Shirley worked as an Occupational Therapy Assistant until 1981 when her and her husband Chuck moved to Shakopee. Shirley worked at Kmart Distribution Center until 1992 when she retired. After retirement she spent endless hours in her sewing room, doing crafts, her flower gardens, spending time at Lake Osakis and volunteering at First Presbyterian Church of Shakopee. Shirley loved to be surrounded by her family and friends. She was a mom/friend to everyone who knew her, always concerned about others before herself. Nothing put a smile on her face more than supporting her children and grandchildren. Connecting with family/friends over a game of cards was her other favorite thing to do.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles; son, Steve; sister, Marjie Ougheltree.
Survivors include son and daughters, Scott (Suzan) Bosard; Brenda (Craig) Machacek, Abbey Bosard and Sharon (Rod) Wiescamp; bonus-daughters, Kyle (Michael) Werdin, and Kristine (Doug) Hageness; grandchildren, Tyler, Tegan, Trey, Weston, Evan, Makena, Jacob, and Austin; eight great-grandchildren; brothers, Dick and Dean Nelson.
Visitation Friday, November 18 from 10 to 10:45 a.m., followed by Memorial Service at 11 a.m., at First Presbyterian Church, 909 Marschall Road, Shakopee. Live-stream will be available on the McNearney-Schmidt Facebook Page. Interment later at Fort Snelling National Cemetery, Minneapolis.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Allina Health Hospice/Massage Therapy Division/Scott County; or American Cancer Society Hope Lodge - Mayo, Rochester.
Arrangements with McNearney-Schmidt
Funeral and Cremation, Shakopee, 952-445-2755.
Condolences may be shared at