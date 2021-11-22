Obituary for Shirley Wiseman

Shirley Wiseman, age 88, of Prior Lake, passed peacefully on November 1, 2021, at Augustana Regent of Burnsville.
A celebration of life will be on Friday, December 3 at 11 a.m., with a time of gathering one-hour prior, both at Ballard-Sunder Funeral & Cremation, 4565 Pleasant St. SE, in Prior Lake. Guests are invited to stream the service via Zoom (Meeting ID: 851 2589 4187 / Passcode: 070377). Pastor Diana Hunstad will preside.
Shirley Ann was born on November 21, 1932, in Bryon, MN, to parents Clarence and Lydia (Williams) Tvedt. She married Carl Martin Wiseman, Jr. on October 27, 1956. They were blessed with three children Bob, Vicki and Bill. Shirley and Carl have called Prior Lake home since 1975. She spent most of her career as a realtor. Shirley and Carl enjoyed wintering in Naples, FL.
Shirley is forever loved by children, Bob (JoAnne) Wiseman, Vicki Wiseman, Bill (Lisa Drogemuller) Wiseman; countless grandchildren andgreat-grandchildren; brother-in-law, Roy Otto; other loving relatives and friends.
She is preceded in death by husband, Carl; grandson, Troy; parents, Clarence and Lydia; siblings, Lowell (Janice) Tvedt, Martha Otto, Maxine (Roland) Quimby and George Tvedt.
