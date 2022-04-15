Obituary for Signie L. Nyline

Longtime Chaska resident Signie Linnea Nyline, age 89, passed away peacefully in her sleep on April 6, 2022 at All Saints Senior Living in Shakopee.
Signie was born in Helena, MT on March 6, 1933 to Pastor Alfred and Signe (Gustafson) Gilberg. She grew up in Montana, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Ohio, Connecticut and New York. Signie graduated from Ashtabula High School in Ashtabula, Ohio in 1951. She graduated from North Park College in Chicago, Illinois. After graduation she worked as a secretary in New York and Chicago. On June 20, 1959 Signie married the love of her life, Karl Nyline, in the beautiful school chapel at their alma mater, North Park College.
Signie and her husband Karl, a newly ordained pastor began their married life serving several churches in Minneapolis and St. Paul. In 1972 they moved to Chaska when Karl took a call to Crown of Glory Lutheran church. Signie worked as a legal secretary for Green Giant, Pillsbury and General Mills.
Signie’s favorite pastimes included gardening, sewing, long walks and water aerobics.
She enjoyed being involved in her church quilting club, Prime Time and volunteering at His House and Loaves & Fishes. She enjoyed skiing and sailing with her friends and family. She especially loved spending time with her grandchildren.
Signie is preceded in death by her loving husband Karl, her parents Pastor Alfred and Signe Gilberg, and sister Bettie (Gilberg) Smith.
She is survived by daughters Kari (Carl) Blomstrom and Maria (Carl) Asker, grandchildren Lauren (Joseph) Kishawy, Henry Asker, Estelle Asker, Fredrik Asker and great grandson Oliver Kishawy.
The family would like to thank all of the nurses, caregivers and staff at All Saints Senior Living as well as the entire staff at Grace Hospice for their dedicated care and kindness to Signie and her family.
A memorial service to celebrate her life will be held at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Shakopee on Saturday, June 18 at 10:30 a.m. In Lieu of flowers, memorials in her honor may be made to Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Research.
Funeral arrangements are with the Bertas
Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Chaska.