Obituary for Sister Cecile Schueller, SSND

Sister Cecile Schueller, SSND, (also known as Sister David Marie,) age 88, died May 24, 2023, at Benedictine Living Community - St. Gertrude's, Shakopee.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, June 1 at Windermere Chapel, 1705 Windermere Way, Shakopee, with Visitation beginning at 10 a.m.; Sharing of Memories at 10:45 a.m.; and Funeral Mass at 11:15 a.m. Livestreaming will be from McNearney Schmidt Funeral Home Facebook page beginning at 10:45 a.m. at this location: https://www.facebook.com/McnearneyFuneralHomeAndCremationServices
Sister Cecile was born in Sleepy Eye, MN in 1934. She grew up in Sleepy Eye, and later in Le Sueur. After graduating from Good Counsel Academy, Mankato, in 1952, she entered the School Sisters of Notre Dame that same year. She professed first vows in 1954. She taught or administered in Minnesota and South Dakota Catholic Schools until 1975, including St. Mary's, Shakopee (1957-59). She also served as parish organist and liturgist in several locations. She then spent 30 years in the Willmar area working first in pastoral ministry, and then in various capacities at the Willmar State Hospital and Regional Treatment Center. From 2005 through 2015, she served in a ministry of presence at St. Joseph Parish, Owatonna. She retired to Good Counsel in 2015, and in fall, 2022, moved to Benedictine Living Community - St. Gertrude's in Shakopee.
Sister Cecile is survived by her sister, Penny Crymble; nieces and nephews; and her sisters in community, the School Sisters of Notre Dame and SSND Associates. She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Edith (Irwin) Schueller; her sister, Judy Blomberg; and her brothers, David, Edward and William. A longer obituary will eventually be available at www.ssndcp.org/obituaries
