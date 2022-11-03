Obituary for Sister Deanna Donahue, SSND

School Sister of Notre Dame Deanna Donahue, age 80, died October 25, 2022 in Shakopee, where she had recently moved from Our Lady of Good Counsel, Mankato.
All services will be held Friday, November 4 at Windermere Chapel, 1705 Windermere Way, Shakopee, and include Visitation at 11 a.m.; Sharing of Memories at 12:15 p.m.; and Mass of Christian Burial at 1 p.m.
Sister Deanna (Dee Dee) was born in Mankato and grew up in Montevideo. She entered the School Sisters of Notre Dame in 1960, and professed first vows in 1962. Initially a primary grade teacher in Catholic schools, she continued her educational ministry as director of women contemplating religious life, and then as director of pastoral ministry at Annunciation Parish, Minneapolis.
She is survived by a sister, Kathryn (Michael) Macken; and brothers, Richard (Kathleen) and Patrick (Terry).
She was preceded in death by her parents, Edmond and Kathryn (Schlick) Donahue.
Arrangements with McNearney-Schmidt
Funeral and Cremation, Shakopee, 952-445-2755.
Condolences may be shared at