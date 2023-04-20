Obituary for Sister Elizabeth Willems, SSND

Sister Elizabeth (Johnita) Willems, SSND, age 85, died November 28, 2022 at St. Francis Medical Center, Shakopee.
Funeral services will be held on April 28 at Windermere Chapel, 1705 Windermere Way, Shakopee, with a Service of Remembrance at 10:30 a.m. followed by a Memorial Mass at 11 a.m. Livestreaming will begin at 10:30 a.m. on the McNearney-Schmidt Funeral and Cremation Facebook page.
Sister Elizabeth was born near Cologne, MN in 1937, and grew up on the family farm. She graduated from Good Counsel Academy in Mankato in 1955 and entered the School Sisters of Notre Dame that same year. She professed first vows in 1957. She taught both elementary and secondary students before earning a doctorate degree in Moral Theology in 1986. She then taught at Notre Dame Seminary and Loyola University in New Orleans.
Sister Elizabeth is survived by her sisters, Virginia Huckins, Patricia Papenfuss and Geneva Perrizo, and her brothers, Cletus, Leo, Norman and Werner and her sisters in community, the School Sisters of Notre Dame.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Leodena (Siegle) Willems.
A longer obituary and a recording of her funeral services will be available at www.ssndcp.org/obituaries McNearney-Schmidt Funeral and Cremation, Shakopee, 952-445-2755 is handling arrangements.
Condolences may be shared at