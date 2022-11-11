Obituary for Sister Evelyn Ulmen, SSND

Sister Evelyn (M. Rachel) Ulmen, SSND, 88, died November 1, 2022, at Benedictine Living Community - St. Gertrude's, Shakopee.
Funeral services will be held Friday, November 11, at Windermere Chapel, 1705 Windermere Way, Shakopee, Visitation is at 10 a.m.; Sharing of Memories will be at 10:45 a.m.; and Mass of Christian Burial is at 11:15 a.m. Burial following in the Good Counsel Cemetery, Mankato. Live streaming is available at: www.ssndcp.org/live/blc
Sister Evelyn was born in Mankato in 1934. She entered the School Sisters of Notre Dame in 1952 and professed first vows in 1954. She taught primary grades for 20 years. From 1975 until her retirement in 2015, she worked as an administrative assistant in a variety of settings.
Sister Evelyn is survived by nieces and a nephew; and her sisters in community, the School Sisters of Notre Dame.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Gertrude (Landkamer) Ulmen, her sister, Mary Haley; and her brother, Paul.
Arrangements with McNearney-Schmidt
Funeral and Cremation, Shakopee, 952-445-2755.
Condolences may be shared at