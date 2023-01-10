Obituary for Sister Janet Druffel, SSND

Sister Janet (George Marie) Druffel, SSND, age 88, died December 30, 2022, at Benedictine Living Community – St. Gertrude’s, Shakopee.
Funeral services were held Thursday, January 5 at Windermere Chapel, 1705 Windermere Way, Shakopee, with Visitation beginning at 10 a.m.; Sharing of Memories at 10:45 a.m.; and Funeral Mass at 11:15 a.m. Live stream can be found on the McNearney-Schmidt Facebook page.
Sister Janet was born in Colton, WA in 1934. She graduated from Notre Dame Academy in Colton in 1952 and entered the School Sisters of Notre Dame in Mankato, Minnesota, that same year. She professed first vows in 1954. She taught in Catholic elementary schools until 1962, when she answered to call to serve as a missionary in Guatemala. Her primary focus in Guatemala was the development of education via radio for the residents of the Nahuala, and later Santa Cruz del Quiche areas. In 1991, Sister Janet received the Papal Medal, the Honor of the Cross, one of the highest honors given by the Catholic Church. With the exception of a two-year stint in Washington state in the early 1990’s, Sister Janet continued her service in Guatemala until 2015 when she moved to Good Counsel Hill in Mankato.
Sister Janet is survived by her sister, Polly, nieces and nephews and her sisters in community, the School Sisters of Notre Dame. She was preceded in death by her parents George and Hilda (Greif) Druffel, her sister Alice, SSND, and brothers Don and Jim. A longer obituary will eventually be available at www.ssndcp.org/obituaries
