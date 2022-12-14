Obituary for Sister Loretta Marie Strobel

Sister Loretta Marie Strobel, 80, died December 7, 2022 at Benedictine Living Community - St. Gertrude's, Shakopee.
Funeral services were held Monday, December 12 at Windermere Chapel, 1705 Windermere Way, Shakopee.
Sister Loretta Marie (Mary Walterine) was born in Glencoe in 1942, and grew up in the Arlington, Minnesota, area. She graduated from Good Counsel Academy in Mankato in 1960 and entered the School Sisters of Notre Dame that same year. She professed first vows in 1962. She taught primary grade students in several Catholic Schools until 1997 and then earned CPE certification. Beginning in 1999 and continuing until 2011 she was a corporate chaplain for the Volunteers of America in Maplewood, Edina and Crystal. Her final years in ministry were spent in tutoring and community service.
Sister Loretta Marie is survived by cousins and her sisters in community, the School Sisters of Notre Dame. She was preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Frances (Schnickels) Strobel. A longer obituary and a recording of her funeral services will eventually be available at www.ssndcp.org/obituaries
Arrangements with McNearney-Schmidt
Funeral and Cremation, Shakopee, 952-445-2755.
Condolences may be shared at