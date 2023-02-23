Obituary for Sister M. Agnes Claire Krogman, SSND

Sister M. Agnes Claire Krogman, SSND, age 90, died February 20, 2023, at Benedictine Living Community - St. Gertrude's, Shakopee.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, March 2 at Windermere Chapel, 1705 Windermere Way, Shakopee, with Visitation beginning at 10 a.m.; Sharing of Memories at 10:45 a.m.; and Funeral Mass at 11:15 a.m. Livestreaming will be from McNearney-Schmidt Funeral and Cremation Facebook page.
Sister Agnes Claire (Valery Krogman) was born near Adrian, MN in 1932. She attended St. Anthony School in Lismore through seventh grade, and then moved to Mankato with her parents. She completed elementary school at SS. Peter and Paul School, and then enrolled in Good Counsel Academy. Her father worked for the School Sisters of Notre Dame on Good Counsel Hill, and when she was a senior, the family moved to an apartment on the Hill. She entered the School Sisters of Notre Dame by walking across the parking lot in 1950, and professed first vows in 1953. She taught in a number of Catholic Schools in Minnesota and Iowa and served as administrator for thirteen years. She was also responsible for school and parish music in several of her assignments. In 1992 she moved to St. Mary's Home in St. Paul, where she coordinated the Meals on Wheels program for three years. In 1995 she moved to southeastern Minnesota where she served the parishes and schools in Caledonia, Hokah and Brownsville in a variety of ways. She retired to Good Counsel Hill in 2013 and continued her music ministry in both the healthcare chapel and main chapel for a number of years. She moved to St. Gertrude's and the Gardens in Shakopee in fall, 2022.
Sister Agnes Claire is survived by cousins and her sisters in community, the School Sisters of Notre Dame and SSND Associates. She was preceded in death by her parents Alphonse and Agnes (Hensen) Krogman. A longer obituary will eventually be available at www.ssndcp.org/obituaries
