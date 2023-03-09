Obituary for Sister M. Jacinta Simones, SSND

Sister M. Jacinta Simones, SSND, 93, died March 5, 2023, at Benedictine Living Community - Windermere, Shakopee.
Funeral services will be held Monday, March 13 at Windermere Chapel, 1705 Windermere Way, Shakopee, with Visitation beginning at 10 a.m.; Sharing of Memories at 10:45 a.m.; and Funeral Mass at 11:15 a.m. Livestreaming will be from McNearney-Schmidt Funeral Home Facebook page beginning at 10:45 a.m.
Sister Jacinta (Ellen Simones) was born on the family farm north of Lakeville, Minnesota in 1929. She attended Lakeville Public School through eighth grade, and Good Counsel Academy in Mankato for her high school education. She entered the School Sisters of Notre Dame in Mankato in 1947, and professed first vows in 1950. She taught all levels of elementary education in Minnesota and North Dakota Catholic Schools including St. John the Baptist, Savage (1967-68 and 1977-84); St. Michael, Prior Lake (1975-76); and Shakopee Area Catholic School (1987-89). Art classes were one of her favorite teaching responsibilities. Following retirement from full-time teaching in 1999, she helped organize an SSND-sponsored folk art program at Guardian Angels Convent, Oakdale. She moved to Good Counsel Hill in 2002 and tutored in the Good Counsel Learning Center along with assisting with art activities for retired sisters. She moved to Windermere in Shakopee in fall, 2022.
Sister Jacinta is survived by nieces and nephews and their families and her sisters in community, the School Sisters of Notre Dame and SSND Associates.
She was preceded in death by her parents Jacob and Caroline (Zeller) Simones, her sisters, Sister Marie Therese Simones, SSND, Lu Wojnar, Caroline Pieniondz, Marie Ring and Gladys Dawson, and her brothers Roland, Kenneth and LeRoy.
A longer obituary will eventually be available at www.ssndcp.org/obituaries
Arrangements with McNearney-Schmidt
Funeral and Cremation, Shakopee, 952-445-2755.
Condolences may be shared at