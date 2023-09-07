Obituary for Sister Marie Russell, SSND

Sister Marie (M. Magdaleen) Russell, SSND, age 87, died September 6, 2023, at Benedictine Living Community, Windermere, Shakopee.
Funeral services will be held Monday, September 11 at Windermere Chapel, 1705 Windermere Way, Shakopee, with Visitation beginning at 10 a.m.; Sharing of Memories at 10:45 a.m. and Funeral Mass at 11:15 a.m.. Burial in the Good Counsel Cemetery, Mankato, will follow at a later date. Livestreaming at www.ssndcp.org/live/blc will begin at 10:45 a.m.
Sister Marie was born in Madelia, MN. She attended Mater Dolorosa School in Madelia through ninth grade. She transferred to Good Counsel Academy in Mankato, and graduated in 1953. She entered the School Sisters of Notre Dame that same year, and was received into the novitiate in 1954. She professed first vows in 1955. In 1956 she began her Catholic school teaching ministry at Blessed Sacrament School in Waterloo, IA. She began working as a nursing assistant in 1982 and in 1985 earned an LPN degree from the Pierre, SD, School of Practical Nursing. She then worked in the health care field in several capacities until her retirement in 2015.
Sister Marie is survived by her brother, Father Jim Russell, a sister-in-law, Dolores Russell, nieces and nephews, and her sisters in community, the School Sisters of Notre Dame and SSND Associates.
She was preceded in death by her parents Dollard and Lillian (Ullrich) Russell, her sisters Therese Lynard, Margaret Fling and Rosemary Russell, and her brother Richard.
A longer obituary and a recording of her funeral will be available at www.ssndcp.org/obituaries
