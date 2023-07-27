Obituary for Sister Mary Adelyn Vokal, SSND

Sister Mary Adelyn Vokal, SSND, 90, died July 26, 2023, at Benedictine Living Community - Windermere, Shakopee.
Funeral services will be held Monday, July 31 at Windermere Chapel, 1705 Windermere Way, Shakopee, with Visitation beginning at 10 a.m.; Sharing of Memories at 10:45 a.m.; and Funeral Mass at 11:15 a.m. Sharing of Memories and the Funeral Liturgy will be available at this link:
Sister Adelyn (Betty Vokal) was born on the family farm near Silver Lake, Minnesota. She attended St. Joseph Grade School and Silver Lake High School, graduating in 1950. While still in grade school, she began playing the organ for services in the parish church, something that she continued to do throughout her life. Following a year at St. Teresa College in Winona, she entered the School Sisters of Notre Dame in Mankato in 1951 and professed first vows in 1953. In her SSND ministries, she served as a Catholic School teacher and principal in several Minnesota schools and as a parish minister in both Minnesota and North Dakota - and in most instances was responsible for Church music in the parish. Her music ministry continued after her retirement to Good Counsel in 2014, as she played organ for sisters' daily prayer in the Notre Dame Health Care Chapel. She moved with other School Sisters of Notre Dame to Shakopee in fall 2022.
Sister Adelyn is survived by her brothers, Joseph and John and a nephew, and her sisters in community, the School Sisters of Notre Dame and SSND Associates. She was preceded in death by her parents Joseph and Adela (Zeik) Vokal. A longer obituary and a recording of her funeral will be available at www.ssndcp.org/obituaries
