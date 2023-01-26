Obituary for Sister Mary Eugene Braun, SSND

Sister Mary Eugene Braun, SSND, age 96, died January 21, 2023, at Benedictine Living Community – Windermere, Shakopee.
Funeral services will be held Monday, January 30 at Windermere Chapel, 1705 Windermere Way, Shakopee, with Visitation beginning at 10 a.m.; Sharing of Memories at 10:45 a.m.; and Funeral Mass at 11:15 a.m.. Livestreaming will be from McNearney-Schmidt Funeral Home Facebook page beginning at 10:45 a.m.
Sister Mary Eugene (Helen Braun) was born near Dickinson, North Dakota in 1926. She entered the School Sisters of Notre Dame in Mankato in 1942 and professed first vows in 1945. She served as a homemaker in several convents in Minnesota and North Dakota until 1966, when she came to Good Counsel. She worked with postulants and also in the motherhouse sewing room for ten years and then assisted at Immaculate Heart of Mary Seminary in Winona for two years. In 1977 she returned to Good Counsel, where her main responsibility was the convent laundry until 2003. During this time she also cared for a disabled young woman. From 2003 until her move to Shakopee, she continued to provide service to the convent community in a variety of ways.
Sister Mary Eugene is survived by one sister, Laverne Rios, nieces and nephews and her sisters in community, the School Sisters of Notre Dame and SSND Associates.
She was preceded in death by her parents Peter and Bridget (Roeder) Braun, her sisters Florence Voris and Mildred Hegel-Heinle and her brothers Ernest, Eugene, Henry and Louie.
A longer obituary will eventually be available at www.ssndcp.org/obituaries
