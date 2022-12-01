Obituary for Sister Mary Lauren Spence, SSND

Sister Mary Lauren Spence, SSND, age 96, died November 30, 2022, at Benedictine Living Community – St. Gertrude’s, Shakopee.
Funeral services will be held Monday December 5 at Windermere Chapel, 1705 Windermere Way, Shakopee, with Visitation beginning at 10 a.m.; Sharing of Memories at 10:45 a.m.; and Funeral Mass at 11:15 a.m. Livestreaming will begin at 10:45 a.m. at this link: www.ssndcp.org/live/blc
Sister Lauren (Veronica Spence) was born in Mankato in 1926 and grew up in Henderson. She graduated from Good Counsel Academy in Mankato in 1944 and entered the School Sisters of Notre Dame that same year. She professed first vows in 1947. She taught both elementary and secondary students and was an accomplished artist. In her retirement years she knitted over 2000 bears for the “Mother Bear” project.
Sister Lauren is survived by cousins and her sisters in community, the School Sisters of Notre Dame.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Margaret (Fitzpatrick) Spence. A longer obituary and a recording of her funeral services will eventually be available at www.ssndcp.org/obituaries
Arrangements with McNearney-Schmidt
Funeral and Cremation, Shakopee, 952-445-2755.
Condolences may be shared at