Obituary for Sister Nadine Touhey, SSND

Sister Nadine Touhey, SSND, age 87, died January 5, 2023, at Benedictine Living Community – St. Gertrude’s, Shakopee.
Funeral services was held Thursday, January 12 at Windermere Chapel, 1705 Windermere Way, Shakopee, with Visitation began at 10 a.m.; Sharing of Memories at 10:45 a.m.; and Funeral Mass at 11:15 a.m. Live stream can be viewed on the McNearney-Schmidt Funeral and Cremation Facebook page.
Sister Nadine (Mary Ann Touhey) was born in Avoca, in southwest Minnesota, in 1935. She attended a country school for eight years and then enrolled at Good Counsel Academy in Mankato in 1949. She graduated from Good Counsel in 1953 and entered the School Sisters of Notre Dame in Mankato that same year. She professed first vows in 1955. Initially a teacher of elementary grade students, she later served as an educational consultant. Other ministries included pastoral care, especially to the elderly, activity director and chaplaincy. In her retirement years, she served in ministry of presence at St. Joseph Parish, Owatonna, MN.
Sister Nadine is survived by nieces and nephews, and her sisters in community, the School Sisters of Notre Dame and SSND Associates. She was preceded in death by her parents William and Elsie Haberman Touhey, her sister Patricia Konold, and her brothers Duane, Bernard and James. A longer obituary will eventually be available at www.ssndcp.org/obituaries
