Obituary for Sister Pauline Zweber, SSND

Sister Pauline Zweber, SSND, died November 14, 2022, at Benedictine Living Community, St. Gertrude's, Shakopee.
Funeral services will be held Monday, November 28, at Windermere Chapel, 1705 Windermere Way, Shakopee, with Visitation beginning at 10 a.m., Sharing of Memories at 10:45 a.m., and Mass of Christian Burial at 11:15 a.m. Burial will follow in the Good Counsel Cemetery, Mankato. Live streaming will begin at 10:45 AM at www.ssnd.org/live/blc
Sister Pauline was born in New Market in 1936. She entered the School Sisters of Notre Dame in 1954 and professed first vows in 1956. She taught her precious first graders for 50 years.
Survived by brother, Dominic Zweber; sisters, Bernadette Dicks and Helen Nunez; beloved nephews and nieces, and close friend, Sister Judith Frucci, SSND. Preceded by parents, Medardus and Evelyn Zweber; four brothers, Father Clement Zweber, Father Ben Zweber, Medard, and John; two sisters, Magdalen and Mary.
Arrangements with McNearney-Schmidt
Funeral and Cremation, Shakopee, 952-445-2755.
Condolences may be shared at