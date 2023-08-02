Obituary for Sister Paulissa Jirik, SSND

Sister Paulissa Jirik, SSND, age 89, died July 23, 2023, at Benedictine Living Community - Windermere, Shakopee.
Funeral services will be held Monday, August 7 at Windermere Chapel, 1705 Windermere Way, Shakopee, with Visitation beginning at 10 a.m.; Sharing of Memories at 10:45 a.m.; and Funeral Mass at 11:15 a.m.
Sister Paulissa (Loretta Jirik) was born near Lonsdale. She attended Immaculate Conception School in Lonsdale and Good Counsel Academy in Mankato, graduating in 1952. In August she entered the School Sisters of Notre Dame, and was received into the novitiate in 1953. She professed first vows in 1954. Following a year of study she engaged in a number of SSND ministries: Catholic School educator including Assumption, St. Paul; SS. Cyril and Methodius, Minneapolis; and Epiphany, Coon Rapids; Catechetical School teacher at St. William in Fridley; and pastoral minister at Corpus Christi, St. Therese, and McDonough Homes in St. Paul. In 1981 she became an advocate for the Archdiocesan Marriage Tribunal and subsequently earned a degree in Canon Law, which enabled her to be a judge for the Tribunal. As "Pastor Paulissa" she served as a chaplain for the St. Joseph Home for Children in Minneapolis, and finished her active ministry as a professional tutor for the East Side Learning Center in St. Paul.
Sister Paulissa is survived by her sister, Rita, SSND, nieces and nephews, and her sisters in community, the School Sisters of Notre Dame and SSND Associates.
She was preceded in death by her parents Joseph and Anna (Marek) Jirik, her sisters, Emeria (Mary), SSND, Rose Skluzacek and Helen Smisek, and her brothers George, Joseph, Frank, Ray and John.
A longer obituary and a recording of her funeral will be available at www.ssndcp.org/obituaries
Arrangements with McNearney-Schmidt
Funeral and Cremation, Shakopee, 952-445-2755.
Condolences may be shared at