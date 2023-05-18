Obituary for Sister Rosemary Schwalbe, SSND

Sister Rosemary (also known as Sister Ritamary) Schwalbe, SSND, age 75, died May 16, 2023, at Benedictine Living Community - St. Gertrude's, Shakopee.
Funeral services will be held Monday, May 22 at Windermere Chapel, 1705 Windermere Way, Shakopee, with Visitation beginning at 10 a.m.; Sharing of Memories at 10:45 a.m.; and Funeral Mass at 11:15 a.m.. Livestreaming will be from McNearney Schmidt Funeral Home Facebook page beginning at 10:45 a.m.
Sister Rosemary was born in Wabasha, MN in 1947. She lived with her family in Nelson, WI, until 1956 when the family moved to Wabasha. She then attended St. Felix grade and high school and graduated in 1965. She entered the School Sisters of Notre Dame in Mankato in that same year and professed first vows in 1967. She taught elementary grades until 1980, when she became postulant director at Good Counsel. Beginning in 1980, she was also a spiritual director and companion until her retirement in 2019. She lived with a diagnosis of Multiple Sclerosis since 1983, and became an advocate for the disabled. In addition to her spiritual direction work, she also served on the marriage tribunal for the Diocese of Winona-Rochester. In fall, 2022, she moved to St. Gertrude's in Shakopee.
Sister Rosemary is survived by her sisters Rita, SSND and Elizabeth Riley, and her brother, George (Ellie), and her sisters in community, the School Sisters of Notre Dame and SSND Associates.
She was preceded in death by her parents George and Adelaide (Jerue) Schwalbe. A longer obituary will eventually be available at www.ssndcp.org/obituaries
Arrangements with McNearney-Schmidt
Funeral and Cremation, Shakopee, 952-445-2755.
Condolences may be shared at