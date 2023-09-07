Obituary for Sister Veronica Horvat, SSND

Sister Veronica (Anthony Marie) Horvat, SSND, age 89, died September 1, 2023, at Benedictine Living Community, Windermere, Shakopee.
Funeral services was held Friday, September 8 at Windermere Chapel, 1705 Windermere Way, Shakopee, Visitation began at 10 a.m.; Sharing of Memories at 10:45 a.m.; and Funeral Mass at 11:15 a.m. Burial in the Good Counsel Cemetery, Mankato, followed at 2:15 p.m. Livestreaming at www.ssndcp.org/live/blc will begin at 10:45 a.m.
Sister Veronica was born near Mankato. She attended SS. Peter & Paul School and Loyola High School in Mankato, graduating in 1952. She entered the School Sisters of Notre Dame in August, and was received into the novitiate in 1953. She professed first vows in 1954. Following a year of study she began a ministry in Catholic schools in Minnesota, North Dakota and Washington State that included teaching at all grade levels and administration. In the Shakopee area, she taught at St. John the Baptist School, Savage (1975-79). She also served in parish ministry and as a director of religious education. Her final service before retirement was a ministry to the elderly through Sisters Care and the West 7th Street Community Center in St. Paul, while living at St. Francis de Sales Convent. She retired to Good Counsel in Mankato in 2019 and moved to Benedictine Living Community in fall 2022.
Sister Veronica is survived by nieces and nephews, and her sisters in community, the School Sisters of Notre Dame and SSND Associates.
She was preceded in death by her parents Stephen and Magdalene (Mozanich) Horvat, her sisters Mary Ritter, Katie Pufahl and Anne Anderson, and her brothers Joseph, George, John, Stephen, Martin and two named Stephen, who died in infancy.
A longer obituary and a recording of her funeral will be available at www.ssndcp.org/obituaries
