Obituary for Sister Vianney Saumweber, SSND

Sister Vianney Saumweber, SSND, died November 9, 2022, at Benedictine Living Community - St. Gertrude's, Shakopee.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at Windermere Chapel, 1705 Windermere Way, Shakopee, with Visitation beginning at 10:15 AM; Sharing of Memories at 10:45 AM; and Mass of Christian Burial at 11:15 AM. Burial followed in the Good Counsel Cemetery, Mankato.
Sister Vianney was born in St. Paul in 1926. She entered the School Sisters of Notre Dame in 1945 and professed first vows in 1948. Initially a primary grade teacher, she later served as a pastoral minister at St. Matthew Parish (1975-90) and provided community service at St. Francis de Sales (1999-2008).
Sister Vianney is survived by a nephew, James Saumweber, and his family, and her sisters in community, the School Sisters of Notre Dame. She was preceded in death by her parents, Valentine and Marie (Griesgraber) Saumweber, three SSND sisters, Verna, Valine and Miriam, and four brothers, Gervaise, Jerome, Gene and Clem.
