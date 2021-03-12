Obituary for Soeun Ouch

Soeun Ouch, age 88, of Shakopee. The world’s most incredible grandmother, passed away peacefully on March 3, 2021, reunited with her beloved husband after six years apart.
She is survived by Brian, Heng (Tha), Teng, and Kea (Choeun); grandchildren, Kim (Robert), Han (Andrea), Heang (Jessica), Bunny (Patrick), Sunnaty (Rocky), Brittany (Cody), Austin (Lauren), and David (Chanpisey); adored by her many great-grandchildren, Isaac, Isabella, Eliza, Kamden, Kaius, Theodore, Skylin, Syrus, Mason, and Aurora; many other family and friends.
Soeun emigrated from Cambodia after the Khmer Rouge and finally arrived in the United States with her family in August of 1985 to start their better life. She dedicated her life to providing for her family. Her warmth, thoughtfulness, and compassion were evident in every interaction and relationship she had. Fifty years ago, she found the love of her life and together Soeun and San showed those around them the true definition of partnership, devotion, and commitment. She had the sweetest soul and will be missed dearly.
Visitation Friday, March 19 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at McNearney-Schmidt Funeral and Cremation, 1220 3rd Ave. E., Shakopee, 952-445-2755, followed by a Burial Service at 1 p.m. at Valley Cemetery, Shakopee.
Condolences may be shared at