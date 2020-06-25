Obituary for Soon Bok Ogren

A Celebration of Life Service for Soon Bok Ogren, age 63, of Northrop and formerly of Trimont, MN was at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 25, 2020 at the Evangelical Covenant Church in Trimont, Pastor Todd Van Zee officiated. Burial will in Fort Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis at a later time.
We know Heaven is more beautiful now because it gained your sweet, gentle and loving soul...Soon Ogren was called to her heavenly home on Thursday June 18, 2020.
Messages of sympathy can be sent to the family online at www.kramerfuneralhome.com