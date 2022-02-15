Obituary for Spencer T. Olson

Spencer Thomas Olson, a young craftsman from Chanhassen whose skill with shaping metal was matched only by his wisdom on matters of the heart, whose steady and reassuring presence was offered in bottomless supply to family and friends alike, and who dedicated his adulthood to raising a daughter as a single father, has died. He was 33.
He died January 18, 2022, in a tragic car accident on his way to help his sister.
Spencer was born July 7, 1988, in Shakopee to Suzanne Nelson and Paul Olson. He grew up on Lake Riley in Chanhassen and attended schools in Chaska, graduating from Chaska High School in 2006.
His interests were many. Fishing and hunting; snowboarding and skateboarding; guns and knives and explosives; just being on the lake these he loved all through life. He was a prankster of notoriety among friends. His support of the troops and veterans was deep and abiding and ever-present, being tattooed on his forearm. A stylish dresser, his trademark item was a pair of suspenders, known among his admirers as Suspensers.
He attended Minnesota State University, Mankato. There he found young love, and by his sophomore year he had discovered a new purpose in life being a father. His daughter, Lily Lee Olson, was born May 28, 2010, in Owatonna, MN. Without hesitation, Spencer moved home from Mankato to raise her and provide for her.
He found work as a laborer at a metal-crafting company and success quickly followed. He stayed after hours to teach himself welding, soon earning certificates in welding and TIG welding. His skill would lead him to many interesting jobs, from Fulton Beer where he maintained the brewery equipment, to ABV Technology where he worked alongside engineers to fabricate specialized equipment for the extraction of alcohol from beer so as to make non-alcoholic microbrews.
On the side, he made cool things from metal. A custom barbeque, outdoor patio, and a sign for a friends motorcycle shop these are just a few examples of his creations. One time, his daughters school did the classic Egg Drop Challenge, and Lily was probably the only one in the class to encase her egg in a metal box that was custom fabricated by her dad.
Because above all Spencer was Lilys Dad, and for his daughter he did whatever he needed to do. He was her rock, the one who was always there for her no matter what. When she was diagnosed with Type 1 Diabetes, he owned the issue, telling a nurse: This is my daughter. This is my job.
They enjoyed trips up north and fishing on the lake. They regularly walked the neighborhood together and were a fixture among the neighbors. He made sure she always had the best shoes for her jazz and tap dancing. They shared music, and her love of Irish rock is living proof of their good taste.
Lily is 11 now, loves to read, and has inherited her fathers exceptional intelligence. She continues living in the family home on Lake Riley with her Aunt Jennifer Olson and Grandpa Paul Olson.
Spencer was preceded in death by paternal grandparents, Jennie and Kenneth Olson; maternal grandfather, Thomas Nelson; aunt, Michelle Trodaire; uncle, Larry Schweig; and beloved dogs, Mercedes, Portia Lou, and Mr. Jibbs.
He is survived by his daughter, Lily Olson; parents, Paul Olson and Suzanne Nelson; siblings, Jennifer Olson and Madeline Pixley; grandmother, Patricia Nelson; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
A memorial and open house have been scheduled for 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, March 6, at the Chanhassen American Legion, 290 Lake Drive East, Chanhassen, MN 55317.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Lilys Future Fund at gofundme.com/f/lilysfuturefund0528.