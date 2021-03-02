Obituary for Stacey D. Sacchi

On February 25, 2021 Stacey Dudley Sacchi went to heaven surrounded by his family.
Stacey was born in Eureka, CA on June 27, 1943.
He was preceded in his passing by his mother, Thelma ”Bubbles” Setchell Sacchi and father, Stacey Douglas Sacchi Senior and mother-in-law, Raj aka “Ma.”
Stacey was a man of great humor and sparkle, you could always count on him for a good laugh. He shared his boundless humor with all including family, neighbors, coworkers and friends. Stacey was well known in the Chaska community as a man of service who would do anything for others. He was renowned for his abundant generosity. His friends at St. Francis hospital will verify this, as he provided daily treats to workers at the hospital. Stacey had a mechanical prowess that was unmatched, he could fix ANYTHING ranging from a household computer to a commercial boiler. Everyone he touched would attest to this outstanding quality, and that is no joke.
He was an avid world traveler enjoying hikes in the Andes Mountains, flying in the Amazon and exploring the pyramids of Egypt. Additionally, he and Sham made several trips across the country to visit family in California. During these excursions, they would always take time to explore sights along the way specifically enjoying aviation museums and casinos.
His career at Hazeltine National Golf course spanned several decades. He organized many U.S. Open and PGA Championships during his career and he was always ready to tell a good story of the escapades that occurred during his years there. Stacey retired from Hazeltine National Golf Course in 2009. He was a proud American who supported local firefighters and law enforcement officials. He was a great neighbor and had lasting friendships with those who lived near him. Stacey lived a life full of love and humor. We want all to remember his smile as he would tell us in true Star Trek form, “Beam me up Scotty.”
Stacey leaves behind his loving wife, Shamrani (Sham); three children, Sheri Jensen, Patrick Sacchi, Daniel Sacchi; daughter-in-law, Shari Sacchi; sisters, Judy Marcum and Pearl Kerr; grandchildren, Jenna, Josh, Patrick, Gabe; great grandchildren, Abbie, Hunter, Bryson; cousin, Karen; Brother-in-law, Jai; sister-in-law, Shirley along with Sham’s loving extended family and of course a plethora of friends.
The family would like to thank the amazing, caring staff at both St. Francis Hospital and Abbott Northwest hospital for their professionalism and personalized care.
Memorial Services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers please contribute to one of the following: St. Joseph’s Indian School P.O. Box 326 Chamberlain, SD 57326 www.stjo.org/dreams St. Jude’s Children's Hospital.
Funeral arrangements are with the Bertas Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Chaska, MN.