Obituary for Stacy M. Asmund

In loving memory~
Stacy M. Asmund, age 55, of Shakopee, formerly of the Iron Range, passed away on Thursday, October 6, 2022, at her home in Shakopee.
Born on August 24, 1967. Stacy looked forward to work, staff, and friends at New Options, where she had worked for 25 years.
She had a full life, surrounded by family and friends whom she loved, especially her sister, Cherie's six grandkids.
Stacy greeted everyone with a huge smile, and a bold wave - or hug if she could get away with it. She loved to visit family, color, eat cake, and drink white cans "diet coke".
She is survived by her loving brothers, sisters, nieces, and nephews. Stacy was called home to our Lord October 6, 2022, and lovingly welcomed in death by her mother, Harriet; father, Marvin; sister, Pat; and brother- in-law, Stan.
Celebration Of Life, Saturday, October 29, 2 to 6 p.m., at the Link Event Center, 2200 Trail of Dreams, Prior Lake.
Arrangements with McNearney-Schmidt
Funeral and Cremation, Shakopee, 952-445-2755.