Obituary for Stan Kocon

Stan Kocon, age 95, of Shakopee, MN died on Sunday, June 28, 2020, at St. Gertrude’s Health Care Center in Shakopee.
Born on April 19, 1925 in Minneapolis, MN, the son of Michael and Julia (Cupta) Kocon, Stan served in the United States Navy during World War II and the Korean War. He married Marilyn Engel at the Basilica of St. Mary in Minneapolis on September 10, 1947. Together they had five children. Marilyn died in 1965. On June 10, 1967, Stan married Pat O’Keefe at the Church of St. Mark in Shakopee. For over 40 years, Stan worked at Dayton’s selling and repairing electronics. Stan enjoyed hunting, fishing, golfing, cribbage, horseshoes and staying out of trouble. His family and friends meant the world to him, including the Poker Club that had been meeting monthly until recent years. He always thought the glass was half full. Stan was a 4th Degree member and former Grand Knight of the Shakopee Knights of Columbus. Member of the Shakopee V.F.W. Post 4046.
Stan is survived by his children, Craig (Lois) Kocon, Kent (Kathi) Kocon, Mary Kay (Bob) Baden, Maureen (Mike) Kurvers, Mark (Sandy) Kocon, Kevin O’Keefe, Maureen O’Keefe (Tammie Barcomb), Greg O’Keefe (Colleen Dubisar); 13 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; siblings, Ted “Butch” Kocon, Ray Kocon, Eddie (JoAnn) Kocon; and Stan’s very special friend Ginny Zimmer.
He was preceded in death by his two wives, Marilyn and Pat; brothers, Wally, Victor, Joe and Frank Kocon; sister, Veronica “Coke” Fitzgerald; brothers-in-law, George and Gary Engel.
Visitation Monday, July 6, from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., at McNearney-Schmidt Funeral Home, 1220 3rd Ave. E., Shakopee, 952-445-2755. Mass of Christian Burial Monday at 11:00 a.m. at Church of St. Mark, 350 S. Atwood St., Shakopee. ** Live streaming of services will begin Monday, at 11 a.m., on the McNearney-Schmidt Funeral and Cremation Facebook page. *Social Distancing will be observed, and masks are suggested. Private family interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Stan would like memorials to go to Shakopee Area Catholic Schools.
