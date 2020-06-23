Obituary for Stanley A. Riegert

Born Christmas Eve 1937 and passed away June 20, 2020. Stan was the best Christmas present ever for his family.
Born and raised in Eden Prairie, Stan founded Prairie Lawn and Garden in 1973. He was a Charter member of the Eden Prairie Fire Department, serving the department for 20 years. Stan was a 3rd and 4th degree member of the Knights of Columbus. He was also a member of the Cursillo group, Scott-Carver Threshers, Minnetonka Model T-club, Civil defense and Red Cross First Aid Instructors. Stan was a lifetime member of St. Hubert’s Catholic Church. Faith and service were the heart of Stan’s journey in life.
Survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Bonnie. Also survived by children, Patty (John) Hobbs, Ann (Keith) Wyman, John (Wanda)and Tom (Desiree). He leaves behind 11 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Other family survivors include brother, Bill (Shirley) and sisters, Judy (Richard) Job, Nancy Nielsen and sister-in-law, Diane Riegert.
Stan is preceded in death by his parents, Betty and Wilbur Riegert; his brothers, Kenneth, John Gregory, Richard and his grandson, Mason.
Visitation Sunday, June 28 at Washburn-McReavy Funeral home in Eden Prairie from 1 to 4 p.m. Funeral on Monday, June 29 at St. Hubert’s Catholic Church in Chanhassen. The Rosary will be prayed at 12:30 p.m. followed by mass at 1 p.m. at the church. Please wear facial masks.
Special thanks to the nurses and staff at Summerwood, St. Francis and Interlude. Your loving care will always be remembered.
In lieu of flowers memorials preferred to Knights of Columbus Chanhassen Council #10031 or Sharing and Caring Hands of Minneapolis.
“Stan the man” never met a tractor he didn’t love!