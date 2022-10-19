Obituary for Stanley “Bud” J. Beireis

Stanley “Bud” J. Beireis, age 78, of Shakopee, unexpectedly passed away at Advent Health in Daytona Beach on Saturday, August 27, 2022, surrounded by his children and close friends.
A celebration of life will be held Saturday, November 12 from 1 to 5 p.m. at the Apple Valley Legion, 14521 Granada Dr, Apple Valley, MN 55124. We’ll be honoring Bud’s memory, sharing stories and impact he made on so many lives.
Stanley “Bud” was born on February 10, 1944, in Roseau, MN, the son of Evelyn (Hoosier) Enyart and Henry Martin Beireis. He graduated from Lakeville High School, Lakeville, the class of 1962. Bud was a self-employed Harley Davidson mechanic his whole life. He loved restoring old motorcycles and classic cars. He had numerous motorcycles and classic cars throughout his life.
Bud is greeted in Heaven by his wife, Linda Beireis: mother, Evelyn (Hoosier) Enyart; father, Henry Martin Beireis; brother, Henry Beireis
Survivors include his son, Kory Beireis and daughter, Kristen Beireis; siblings, Kay LaVoi Gamroth and Tim LaVoi.