Obituary for Stanley R. Guettler

Stanley R. Guettler "Stan," age 86, of Waconia, passed away on Wednesday, March 31, 2021 at New Perspectives Senior Living in Waconia.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, April 16 at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Community (41 East 1st St) in Waconia with Father Stan Mader as Celebrant of the Mass. Visitation will be held 1 hour prior to the mass at the church. Inurnment will follow the mass at the St. Bernard Catholic Cemetery in Cologne. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.
Stan was born February 12, 1935 in Cologne, the son of Philip Jr. and Marie (Litfin) Guettler. Stan grew up in Cologne, working from an early age in the family business, Cologne Milling Co. He attended school locally at St. Bernard Catholic and later, St. Johns Prep in Collegeville, MN. Stan proudly joined the Marines in 1953, serving stateside during the Korean War. After his service, Stan continued his education in Agricultural Science at the University of Minnesota and Michigan State. On September 6, 1958 Stan was united in marriage to Mary Ellen Tschimperle at St. Victoria Catholic Church in Victoria. Their union was blessed with five children.
Stan had a deep, abiding, and enduring faith which sustained him (and his family) throughout his life. Stan was a hard worker his entire life. After completing his education, Stan co-owned the family business, Cologne Milling Company. He ran both the Hamburg Clark Feed Mill, as well as the Green Isle Grain Elevator until selling the businesses in 1995.
Stan was an avid sportsman. He participated in town league baseball, softball, racquetball, and competed many 5k and 10k runs all around the US until he was in his 70s. When not competing, Stan remained active. He loved biking, bowling, and golf. Stan was also active in his community and church. He was a member of the Lions Club in Hamburg and served as the School Board President at Guardian Angels Catholic School in Chaska. He was always on the go and traveled throughout the US and the world. After retirement, he and his wife Mary became snowbirds, finally settling in Mesa, AZ in 2006. All their kids and grandkids enjoyed visiting them in Mesa and made countless memories by the pool, on the golf course, or just sitting outside talking on their patio overlooking the pond. Above all, time spent with his family was his greatest treasure. Stan was generous, strong-willed, and had a dry sense of humor. He brought joy to everyone and will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
Stan was preceded in death by his parents, Philip Jr. and Marie Guettler; brother, Donald and his wife Monica Guettler; sister-in-law, Nancy (Michael) Guettler.
Stan is survived by his loving family: wife, Mary Ellen; children, Brenda (Steven) Ness of Excelsior, Becky (Bob) Neuman of Chaska, Beth (Kevin) Lafeber of Woodbury, Barry (Lara) Guettler of St. Paul, Brock Guettler of Minneapolis; grandchildren, Eric (Hayley) Ness, Ethan (Lindsey) Ness, Amy (Michael) Soderlind, Peter Neuman, Mark Neuman, Andrew Neuman, Philip Lafeber, Colleen Lafeber, Brennan Lafeber, Elizabeth Lafeber, Soren Guettler, Mia Guettler, Marie Guettler; great-grandchild, Madeline Ness; sister and brothers, Jeanne Chevalier of Bloomington, James (Jan) Guettler of Portland, OR; Michael Guettler of Holt, MI; sister-in-law, Nancy Tschimperle of Edina; nieces, nephews, other relatives, and many friends.
