Obituary for Steffen H. Melton

The family of Steffen Haynes Melton announces his sudden passing at home in Mankato on Sunday, September 5, 2021, at the age of 32.
Steffen was blessed with life on October 31, 1988 in Beaver County, PA. Five months later, Steffen took over the household of his loving parents, Rodney Haynes Melton and Janice Curl Melton in Pittsburgh, PA. His early childhood was spent in Houston, TX and at the age of six, the trio moved to Chanhassen.
Steffen was blessed this summer as he traveled back to Pennsylvania to meet his biological mom, Tonia Knapp, and his three loving siblings, Michael J. Smith (Aubrey), Treavor Jude Knapp (LoRea) and Alijah Knapp, and his loving niece, Wrenley. They all greeted him with open hands.
Steffen cherished his lovely children. He is survived by Aaliyah Lynn and Grayson Lee Melton of Shakopee, Rhylynn Marie Rose Melton, Mankato and his beautiful daughters in love, Azalah and Leeanni Haymore of Mankato.
Steffen is now united with his loving grandparents Herbert and Marguerite Melton and Frank and Mildred Curl Sr. and his wonderful uncles, Robert M. Melton, Frank E. Melton, and Michael L. Curl.
Steffen leaves behind a family who will always love him; his wonderful and loving parents; lovely children; his significant love, Shyanna Mosser; uncles and aunts; James Melton of Houston, TX; Rose (Joel) Davis, Houston, TX, Frank (Faye) Curl Jr., Kay (Kenneth) Tolbert, and Brenda Curl of Nacogdoches, TX, and Ellen Redd Melton (the late Frank Melton, Tyler, TX); special friends, Nicole and Brenda Koshiol of Shakopee. Steffen found great joy and love in his many cousins, in Nacogdoches, Houston, Dallas, and San Antonio TX.
Graveside services for Steffen will be held at Pine Grove Cemetery, Nacogdoches, TX on Monday, September 13, at 11 a.m. In honor of his friends, our BCT neighborhood family, and our many church, football, and community friends, a Celebration of Life Service will be held at Westwood Community Church, 3121 Westwood Drive, Excelsior on October 1 at 11 a.m. The Melton Family humbly requests memorials preferred to the Open Hands Foundation, 3121 Westwood Drive, Excelsior, MN, 55331.