Obituary for Stephan C. Preston

Stephan C. Preston, age 70 of Shakopee passed away on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at St. Gertrude’s in Shakopee.
Steve was born on April 12, 1950 in Minneapolis, MN the son of Glenn and Betty (Peterson) Preston. Steve worked as a trailer mechanic for many years. In 1997, he started his own dump truck business; D & S Trucking until he retired. He enjoyed riding his Harley, spending time woodworking, and hanging out with his black lab, Remi.
He is survived by significant other of 33 years, Diane Hubbard; daughters, Michelle (Ron) Perkins and Katy (Ryan) Simmons; grandchildren, Reid and Jordan; siblings, Susan (Dan) Rogers and Tom Preston.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Glenn and Betty; dog, Remi.
Visitation Saturday, July 11, 2020 from 10 to 11 a.m. followed by a Memorial Service at 11 a.m. at McNearney-Schmidt Funeral and Cremation, 1220 3rd Ave. E., Shakopee, 952-445-2755. Live streaming of services will begin at 11 a.m., on the McNearney-Schmidt Funeral and Cremation Facebook page. Please share condolences with the family while watching the live stream. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to donor’s choice.
