Obituary for Stephan E. Herrgott

Stephan Edward Herrgott, age 74, died unexpectedly Sunday, January 19 from an apparent heart attack at home, brought on we can only imagine, from a lifetime of loving those around him to the fullest.
Mitchell residents will recognize him as the long-time owner of Daylight Donuts, where he worked every day next to his best friend and wife Marcia. His friends and family will remember him for his playful wit, excellent stories, ability to fix and build anything and for being our top chef and baker.
Stephan Edward Herrgott was born January 5, 1946, the eldest child of Howard and Merlyn Herrgott in Shakopee. His Grandma Anderson was an incredible influence in his life. He was the oldest brother of five siblings and his mother’s favorite. He went to school in Minneapolis and later served in the Air Force, stationed in Texas, Alaska and Oklahoma, before moving back to Shakopee to work at a local hardware store. Later he moved to Parkston, SD where he met the love of his life, Marcia. They built a family together in Arizona and later moved back to South Dakota where they helped on the family dairy farm and later purchased The Donut Shoppe where they worked until just recently upon retiring in October 2019. Over the last few months, Steve and Marcia enjoyed every minute of their retirement together, traveling to visit with those they loved, telling stories to their grandchildren Gavin and Ellerie, binge watching shows on Netflix, watching the sunrise and sunset, baking and eating the most wonderful meals and making plans for all the fun they would have together in the future.
Steve is survived by his wife, Marcia; his children, Jerah Plucker of Bangkok, Thailand and Jessica Southwell (Brian) of Chapel Hill, NC, Kevin and Darin of Minnesota and Chad of New York. He is also survived by his brothers, Thomas (Linda) Herrgott of Glendale, AZ, Howie (Marcia Kolmer) Herrgott of Belle Plaine, Charles “Hap” (Cindy) Herrgott of Shakopee, and Don (Lori) Hogrefe of Chester, SD. He adored his sisters, Ivy (Pete) Beebe of Shakopee, Eva Rudolph (Tim Hennen) of Morton, MN, Tammy (Rick) Thuringer of Parkston, SD, and Lori (Sherm) Fuerniss of Delmont, SD. He delighted in his time spent with aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, close family and friends who will do their best to carry on his generous spirit and kind way of helping others when they need it most.
He was preceded in death by his mother and father.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to be sent to the family to honor his memory later this year.
Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Saturday, January 25 at Mitchell Wesleyan Church. Visitation is 6:30 to 8 p.m. Friday, January 24, at Bittner Funeral Chapel with a 7 p.m. Prayer Service.
Arrangements by
Bittner Funeral Chapel in Mitchell.