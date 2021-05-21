Obituary for Stephanie K. Schroeder

Stephanie Kay Schroeder, age 57 of Belle Plaine, passed away on Monday, May 10, 2021 at United Hospital in St. Paul.
Stephanie was born on September 22, 1963 in Minnetonka, the daughter of Earl and Bonnie (Russell) Clinton. She married Dennis Schroeder on April 26, 1986 in Burnsville. She loved wolves and enjoyed rubber stamping. She was a talented crafter and made all of the cards she sent out.
She will be missed by her husband of 35 years, Dennis; sister, Christine (Joseph) Dysterheft; nieces, Carissa (Kevin) Grohs, Jennifer (Kyle) Robb, Tara (Nicholas) Charpentier; father-in-law, Donald Schroeder; sisters-in-law, Diane (Dave) Starks, Lisa (Tim) Velishek, Lynette (Al) Lance, Luanne (Bobby) Buck, Amy (Rich) Booth; many great nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Stephanie was preceded in death by her parents, Earl and Bonnie.
Services will be held at a later date.
Arrangements with McNearney-Schmidt Funeral and Cremation, Shakopee, 952-445-2755.
