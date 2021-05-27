Obituary for Stephanie Naegele

Stephanie (Hieronymus) Naegele, age 76, of Chanhassen.Steph's six- year journey with the neurological disease, Corticobasal Syndrome and earthly life ended on Saturday, February 13. She looked forward to her eternal home with the Lord.
Stephanie was born on October 9, 1944 in Ardmore, OK, to her parents, Martha and William Hieronymus, who preceded her in death; her younger brother, Miles; brother-in-law, Bob Naegele, Jr.; and sister-in-law, Joni Naegele, also preceded her in death.
As owner of Flagship Athletic Club, Stephanie enjoyed fitness, tennis and a healthy lifestyle. She was also passionate about her faith, painting with watercolor, time in the out-of- doors, hunting, fishing, hiking, singing in a choir, doing Quiet Time Bible Study, spending time with her Sister Chicks and other cherished friends as well as serving and encouraging others. She had a gift of expressing love in an authentic, uncomplicated, understandable manner.
Many will miss her presence, but God gained an enthusiastic, loving servant.
Survived by husband of 55 years, Bill; son, Bill, Jr. (Sheri); daughter Heather; grandchildren, Chelsea, Hana, Charlotte, Hunter, Joshua, Caleb and Faith; brother, Bruce Hieronymus; sister-in-law, Ellis Naegele; nieces, Jennifer Naegele, Jill Trautz (John), Trisha Hoyt (Greg); nephew, Bob Naegele III (Karen); grandnieces and grandnephews, Jack, Sara, Liz and Michael Trautz; Lilly, Mary, Jane, and Robby Hoyt; Emma and Katie Delich.
A grateful thank you to Steph's loving home care providers, Sara Hess, Jennie Hicks, Sue Westbrook, and Danielle Miller, as well as the entire staff of Trouvaille Memory Care Suites in Excelsior, Brighton Hospice and Adair Flaherty for their loving care during the last 11 months.
Celebration of Life Service will be held at Grace Church, 9301 Eden Prairie Road, Eden Prairie, on June 10 at 1 p.m. Live stream at grace.church/stephanienaegele. The family requests memorial gifts be made to one of the favorite charities Steph loved and supported; Hope House, 3121 Westwood Drive, Excelsior, MN 55331; Minnetonka Center for the Arts, 2240 North Shore Drive, Wayzata, MN 55391, www.minnetonkaarts.org/donate; Brighton Hospice, 4500 Park Glen Road, Suite 475, St. Louis Park, MN 55416.
