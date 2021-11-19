Obituary for Stephen H. Huss

Stephen Harold Huss (Steve), age 72, of Saint Anthony Village, MN, passed away suddenly November 17, 2021.
A celebration of life will be held November 27 at 1 p.m. at the Pullman Club in Shakopee. He will be laid to rest in the family plot in the Shakopee cemetery.
Steve was born in Shakopee on July 5, 1949, to Harold and Ruth Huss. The oldest of four siblings, Steve grew up helping his father run a Mobil gas station. This led to a lifelong appreciation for classic cars and other Americana. He was especially fond of antique radios, collecting several throughout his life.
After working his way through and graduating from Benlide High School in 1967, Steve attended Mankato State University with plans to major in architecture before deciding to join some friends and enroll in culinary school. These plans were put on hold, however, when they were drafted into military service during the Vietnam war, immediately after they dropped out of school. A dedicated friend, Steve was quick to volunteer for the Marines in order to keep the crew together. He served one tour in Vietnam as a radio operator. After his service, he finally attended St. Paul Culinary School and began a long and accomplished career as a chef. Steve began his career working at the Minnesota Valley Country Club and The St. Paul Hotel before joining his mother and a family friend in Staples, MN to help open Donavan’s Supper Club.
While in Staples, he drove everyone crazy with his giant Great Dane, Shadow, including family friend and future love of his life, Paula Huss. Paula and Steve were married in August 1979 and spent a few years in Somerset, WI and Minneapolis where Steve worked at the Terrace Club and Harveys Avalon Café with his friend, Byron. Steve and the family eventually moved back to Staples in order to take over management of Donavan’s and later began a 15-year career as an executive chef at Madden’s resort in the Brainerd Lakes area, retiring in 2012.
Steve and Paula raised four sons in Staples and decided to move to the Twin Cities after Steve retired in order to be closer to their family. He spent the last few years going to as many blues shows as possible and generally spoiling his grandchildren rotten (although he always put up a fight when it came to a game of checkers). He was a beloved member of the family and will be greatly missed.
Steve is survived by his wife, Paula; four sons, Jared, Adam, Tyler and Dylan; one sister, Pat; two brothers, Mike and Dave and four grandchildren, Aidan, Elliott, Isley and Lochlan.