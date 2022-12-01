Obituary for Stephen J. Haugh

Stephen J. Haugh, age 70, of Prior Lake, entered Gods arms in the morning hours of November 30, 2022, at Southdale Hospital, from complications of a stroke.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, December 9, at 11 a.m., with a time of gathering from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m., both at St. Michael Catholic Church, Prior Lake, with interment following at Credit River Cemetery. Father Tom Walker and cousin Father Kevin Kenney will preside. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred in honor of Steve.
Stephen Joseph Haugh was born on May 16, 1952, in Minneapolis, to Rolly and Jeanette (Ring) Haugh. He had one brother, Tom. Steve had a career as an attorney and lived in New York City for 30 years.
Steve will be deeply missed by brother, Tom (Mary) Haugh; nieces, Kris (Michael) Weis, Rachel Haugh (Nate Johnson); great nephew, Henry Weis; aunts, Ronnie (Cliff) Walker, Marilyn (Glen) Springer, Betty Haugh; uncle, Wayne Tonsager; and many loving cousins and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, Rolly and Jeanette; aunts Shirley Hoyle, Kathy Tonsager, Marilyn Carlson and uncle Bob Haugh.