Obituary for Stephen P. Sherman

Stephen Patrick "Pat" Sherman, age 70, of Jordan, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Saturday, October 24, 2020.
A public gathering to honor Pats life will be held on Friday, October 30 from 9:30 to 11 a.m. at Ballard-Sunder Funeral Home & Cremation (104 1st St W, Jordan, MN 55352).
A private family service will be held on Friday, October 30 at 11:30 a.m. Friends and extended family are invited to stream the service at the following link: S. Patrick Sherman Funeral (Meeting ID: 953 8944 2366 Passcode: 387822) Pastor Diana Hunstad will preside. Interment at Assumption Catholic Cemetery in Richfield, MN.
Pat was born on October 9, 1950 to Stephen Edmund and Margaret Mary (Sheridan) Sherman. Growing up in South Minneapolis, Pat was the fourth of six siblings, narrowly missing the third spot to his twin sister at birth. Living in a crowded house, Pat was close to all his siblings, and never missed an opportunity to lovingly tease his three sisters. Even with his mischievous tendencies and free spirit growing up, Pat always had a good heart and worked hard his whole life despite the challenges he had to overcome. At an early age, Pat discovered many of his passions and talents that he would pursue throughout his life. He worked many hours with his father restoring antique furniture as a third-generation woodworker for the family business, LP Sherman and Sons. Pat was a city boy but discovered he really liked the country more. He was sent away to work at his uncles farm in Wisconsin every summer, but he secretly loved every second of it. While his relationship with his father was very hard, he was able to hone his craftsmanship and a love for the outdoors. Through his father, he learned how to hunt and fish, which would become lifelong hobbies for Pat.
After graduating from Washburn High School with the class of 1968, Pat enlisted in the Marines during the Vietnam War and served honorably. When discharged, Pat found a job with a woodworking company before eventually starting his own independent business, Shermans Lone Oak. He was an extremely talented artist and craftsman, designing and building custom kitchens and furniture for which he never had to advertise.
On June 9, 1981, Pat's life was forever changed when he was united in marriage with Mary Blatz on Lake Minnetonka. Together, they were blessed with two children, Lucas and Natalie. As a family, they lived in Bloomington until 1986, and then moved to Jordan, where Mary and Pat landed at the place they called Beau Rêve, their Beautiful Dream. They started a hobby farm there and spent much of their time taking care of every different kind of farm animal imaginable. Tragically, Mary was involved in an accident in 1995 and much of Pat's energy went into caring and adjusting life for her until her passing in 2008. While it was a difficult period in his life, he took incredibly good care of his wife, supporting her in every way he knew how, as well as building a new house to accommodate her needs to be able to live back at Beau Rêve. It was during Mary's struggles that both Pat and Mary developed a special relationship with Melissa "Mel" Westerlund, who was Mary's caretaker over those years.
Later in life, Pat was able to continue to enjoy life, pursuing his passions of hunting and woodworking. He hunted out west for elk and mule deer, loved retreating to his cabin in Wisconsin where he hunted for white tail deer, traveled to Canada for caribou and to fish, and enjoyed Midwestern bird hunting as well. He also enjoyed riding motorcycles with his buddies and drag racing up in Brainerd. An increase of accidents, surgeries, and pain slowed his abilities to continue with many of his passions, but he remained strong and stubborn.
With Mel's continued companionship and care, Pat was able to travel with her, going to places like Europe and Costa Rica and staying up at their camper in Brainerd, which was their happy place on the lake. On October 16, 2019, Pat and Mel got married in Las Vegas on the High Roller. In 2015, Pat welcomed his first grandchild, Elliott. Despite the chronic pain he battled, he immediately began building a beautiful bedroom set complete with an enormous personalized toy box, which Pat and Mel immediately over-filled. A couple years later, his second grandchild Chloe was born and within the month, he and Mel made one of many treks to Steamboat Springs, Colorado to meet her. In these most recent years, Pat also enjoyed spending holidays and gatherings with Mel's family. In July of 2019, Pat and Mel welcomed a third grandchild, Aubry, who brought many smiles to their lives here in Minnesota.
Pat was a detail oriented, friendly, silly, and compassionate man who could make anyone laugh. He will be deeply missed by his wife, Melissa Sherman; children, Lucas (Jenn) Sherman and Natalie Sherman; step-children, Kayla (Jonathan) Vlasak and Trevor Westerlund; grandchildren, Elliott and Chloe; step-grandchild, Aubrey Vlasak; siblings, David (Joanie) Sherman, Kathy (Mike) Myhre, Peggy (Bob) Grant, Paul (Karla) Sherman, and Sally Nielson; and many other loving family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his former wife, Mary Blatz; and his parents, Stephen and Margaret Sherman.
