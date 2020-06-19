Obituary for Steve Cunningham

Steve Cunningham, longtime resident of Prior Lake, passed away at the age of 62.
A visitation will be held Saturday, June 27, 2020 from 9:30 to 11 a.m. at Ballard-Sunder Funeral Home, 4565 Pleasant Street SE, Prior Lake. Steve will be laid to rest at Spring Lake Cemetery, Prior Lake.
On October 10, 1957, Steven John Cunningham was born in Minneapolis to parents, Tom and Joyce (Pliedrup) Cunningham. Along with his brothers, Steve loved growing up in Prior Lake where he enjoyed fishing and being on the water.
Throughout life, Steve worked as a CPA for various accounting firms in the twin cities. In his free time, Steve often hosted family and friends at his home. BBQing and preparing large meals for others was his favorite pastime. Everyone was welcome and nobody went home hungry!
Steve’s life was enriched when he married Lucy Vierling on June 16, 1984 at St. Mark’s Catholic Church in Shakopee. They were blessed with two children and many great memories together. Steve was a supportive father—always cheering his children on at sporting events and school activities. He took great pride in being a provider for his family. Steve was sarcastic, loving, kind and always shared a genuine smile. Without words, Steve made those in his life feel loved.
Steve is missed deeply by his loving, supportive partner, Lucy Cunningham; children, Brian (Kristine) Cunningham, Katie Cunningham; grandchildren, Bennett and Cameron Cunningham; brothers, Bill (Gail) Cunningham, Bob Cunningham.
Steve is greeted in Heaven by his parents, Tom and Joyce Cunningham.
