Obituary for Steve Evangelista

Steve Evangelista, age 63, of Chanhassen, passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 4 after an extended, courageous battle with cancer.
Steve was born November, 24, 1956 in Chicago, IL to Robert and Nancy Evangelista. He spent his childhood in Chicago. The family moved to Minnetonka in 1968, back to Chicago in 1972 and returned once again to Minnetonka in 1973. Steve graduated from Minnetonka High School in 1974. He attended Moorhead State University and graduated in 1978 with a degree in Finance.
Steve spent the first half of his 40-year career working for SuperValu in their retail accounting department and the last half as the controller at Driskills Foods in Hopkins.
Steve was a sports fanatic, crossword extraordinaire, terrific joke teller, cribbage player and an all-around great guy kind, humble and a great friend to all. Pure and simple, he loved his family beyond words. His granddaughter, Lily, was the apple of his eye.
Steve is survived by his wife of 40 years, Jane, their children, Tony (Elise) and Megan and their granddaughter, Lily. He is also survived by his father, Bob, brothers, Mike and Tom, sisters, Robin, Jacquie, Lisa, and Nicki.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Nancy, and an infant brother, Johnny.
A private funeral service was held on Friday, July 10th at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Eden Prairie. A larger gathering to celebrate his life will be held at a later time.
Memorials can be made to the Movember Foundation, an organization focused on men's health issues such as prostate cancer.