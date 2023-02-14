Obituary for Steve Hubers

Steve Hubers, age 67, of Jordan, was called Home unexpectedly on Monday, February 6, 2023. While Steve left us far too soon, the impact he had on everyone he met will last a lifetime.
A visitation will be held on Wednesday, February 15, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Ballard-Sunder Funeral Home, 104 1st St W, Jordan. A Memorial Mass will be held on Thursday, February 16, at 11 a.m. at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 313 2nd St E, Jordan, with visitation one hour prior at church. Father Neil Bakker will preside. Everybody has a Steve story, and wed love to hear them all! We invite everyone to Clancy’s following Mass for lunch and the sharing of memories. Steve will be laid to rest at a private family burial.
On April 8, 1955, parents Harold and Luella (Jeurissen) Hubers were blessed with their first and only boy, Steven Harry Hubers. Steve was born and raised in Shakopee, Minnesota. Steve was the oldest of four children. Steves life was shaped by his formative years and resulted in a lifetime of frugality. He was the type of person who would choose to repair something over buying new. He valued hard work, honesty, and the value of a mans word. Steve was married on October 26th, 1987, in Las Vegas–to Barb Telthoester. Steve and Barb were blessed with two children, Stephanie Lue and Brandon Steven. Steve held many titles in his life, from son, welder, business owner, mechanic, friend, husband, but his favorite was dad. Steve loved to spend quality time with his children and was always there for them, whether he was happy about it or not. To his children, he was loving–tough but fair. He made sure to instill his values in them as well as the importance of their education. Later in life Steve was fortunate enough to reconnect with his first-born child Nicole. He was thrilled to have her and her family in his life.
Steve earned a new title as his children got older; by becoming a Papa. He loved spoiling his grandkids, Lincoln, Luella, and Olivia. The best part of his day was picking Lincoln up from his school, taking him to get treats and then spending afternoons together. Steve was a frequent customer of Luella’s beauty shop, allowing her to brush and style his hair and apply make-up liberally. He couldn’t sit down without Luella and or Olivia crawling on his lap to share (steal) his snacks. Coloring and building towers were often in the cards.
Steve was a jack-of-all-trades, working in a variety of careers–he spent time as a mechanic, welder, landscaper, in construction, and trucking. More recently, Steve spent the last 13 years with the Minnesota Renaissance Festival working as the site manager. Steve loved the festival, but his greatest joy was working with Stephanie and being able to be there with her every
Hardworking, fierce and charming, Steve will be greatly missed by his wife of 35 years, Barb; children, Stephanie (Robbie) Whipps, Brandon Hubers, and Nicole (Steve) Fox-Peterson; grandchildren, Lincoln, Luella, and Olivia Whipps, Briony, Bennett, and Lainey Peterson; Father-in-law, Bob Fossen, sisters, Nancy Hubers, Judy (Pat) Douville, and Amy (Tim) Teigen; sisters-in-laws, Julie Berg, Jodi (Randy) Schnaus, Kathy Zweber; brothers-in-laws, Wade (Sue) Telthoester, Keith (Michelle) Telthoester, Kurt (Pam) Fossen, Robbie Fossen; and countless other loving nieces, nephews, relatives, and dear friends. Greeting Steve home in Heaven his parents, Harold, and Luella Hubers; and mother-in-law, Anita Fossen.
Steve left us much too soon but left an incredible mark on everyone he met. He will be deeply and forever missed, but we have not lost him, we know right where he is, and we are thankful for the promise of Heaven and seeing him again someday.
