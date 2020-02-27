Obituary for Steven A. Flynn

Steven A. Flynn, age 45, of Green Isle entered eternal life on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at his home in Green Isle, Minnesota, with his family by his side.
On August 1, 1974, Steven was born the son of John and Carol (McCollum) Flynn. He grew up on the family farm in Green Isle and graduated from Sibley East High School in 1992. After graduation, Steven worked at various positions including cooking at Emma Krumbees and local bars. He also worked at Jordan Transformer and Medallion Kitchens, however, his main-stay was driving truck for Stier Trucking.
Steven loved fishing, riding his Harley, spoiling his nieces and nephews, shooting his guns at the farm, playing cards, pool, darts, D&D and spending time with his family and friends.
He is survived by his mother, Carol (McCollum) Deutsch; step-father, Tom Deutsch; sisters, Kathy (Greg) Clarke, Jen Baumann; nieces, Breann Clarke, Brandi Baumann; nephews, Blake and Matthew Clarke, Devan Leonard-Baumann; great niece, Kya Machado; uncle, Neil Flynn, II (Patricia); aunts, Sharon Adelmann, Laura (Ed) Prokes, and Arlene (Dennis) Smook and many cousins. He will also be missed by his canine buddies, Bella, Bailey and Mika.
Steven is preceded in death by his father, John Flynn; grandparents, Neil and Lucia Flynn and James, Sr. and Gordella McCollum; uncles, Leo Adelmann, Earl Flynn, James McCollum, Jr., and Godmother Linda McConnell.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, March 7 at 2 p.m. at Wagner Funeral Home in Jordan with a visitation 1 1/2 hours prior to the
Service at the funeral home with refreshments to follow.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the American Lung Association, 490 Concordia Ave, St. Paul, MN 55103.
Arrangements are with the
Wagner Funeral Home of Jordan.